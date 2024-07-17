AIIMS Mangalagiri Smart Card & E-Payment launched

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Mangalagiri, has introduced the ‘AIIMS Mangalagiri Smart Card and E-Payment’ system, facilitating real-time patient transactions for care services.

This initiative, designed after AIIMS Delhi, required the public to purchase the card for Rs 100, with a recharge limit of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Smart Card and E-Payment system is expected to receive a huge response from patients.

Speaking with TNIE, Director of AIIMS-Mangalagiri, Dr Madhabananda Kar, described the smart card as a secure, user-friendly pre-loaded card available for purchase at the cash counter using cash or various online payment methods such as UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking. The card can be used at all patient care service billing counters, making AIIMS-Mangalagiri the second institute in India to offer this facility, aimed at reducing delays in cash payments.

In addition to this digital initiative, AIIMS Mangalagiri has launched several new services as part of their patient care expansion.

These include the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, a Critical Care Unit, a second MRI & Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Lab, a Control Room, and a Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD). These services were inaugurated by Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, during his visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri.