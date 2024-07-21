Bank of Baroda celebrates 117th Foundation Day

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Bank of Baroda - Vijayawada Region conducted a walkathon to mark the organisation’s 117th Foundation Day. The walkathon was held at BRTS Road in Vijayawada to sensitise the people on environment.

Vijayawada regional manager Chandan Sahoo and deputy regional manager Ch Srinivasulu said BoB currently has 8,200 branches and more than 100 international branches with a total business of Rs 24.17 lakh crore and profit of around Rs 17,700 crore. It is the second largest public sector bank in India. BoB - Vijayawada Region has an overall business of around Rs 18,000 crore. They elaborated on various loans.