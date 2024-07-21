SRM-AP University selected to host Nano Jatha science outreach program

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the 13th edition of the Bengaluru India Nano 2024, heralded by Bharat Ratna recipient and renowned chemistry Prof. CNR Rao, SRM University-AP was selected as one of the 21 universities from across India to host Nano Jatha, an intensive science outreach programme.

The programme organised in multiple venues, aimed to raise awareness on nanoscience and technology through technical presentations by expert scientists and a distinctive live experiment demonstration of nano kits focused on showcasing nanoscience ideas.

The event featured two talks by eminent dignitaries. Prof. BLV Prasad, Director of Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Department of Science and Technology of the Central government, also serving as the nodal officer for organising Nano Jatha events, delivered a session on the introduction to nanoscience and technology. “Nanoscience and technology are often foretold as the technology of the future. This multi-dimensional technology will revolutionise our understanding of every natural phenomenon and every aspect of human life,” said Prof. Prasad.

Prof. CP Rao, Senior Professor at the Department of Chemistry, SRM University-AP, spoke about the applications of nanomaterials. Over 300 students from seven regional colleges in took part in the programme.