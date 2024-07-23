Andhra Penamaluru Zilla Parishad school students develop ‘Paddy Guardian’

VIJAYAWADA: A team of six students from Zilla Parishad High School, Penamaluru, has amazed their parents and the local farming community with their innovative creation, the Paddy Guardian (Paddy Dryer).

Developed in the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), this invention demonstrates the practical application of classroom knowledge to solve real-world problems.

The brainchild, Rachapalli Pavani, a student at the school, the Paddy Guardian addressed the challenges faced by farmers, particularly the devastating impact of heavy rains on paddy crops.

Supported by Niti Aayog and the Atal Innovation Mission, the ATL programme aims to foster scientific temperament among students by providing a space equipped with modern tools, enabling them to connect theoretical knowledge with hands-on experimentation.

One parent, M Sivaiah said, “Seeing our children create something so useful for the farming community and innovative is truly amazing.”

With guidance from their teachers and technical support from Vigyan Ashram, the students designed a paddy dryer capable of converting wet paddy into dry paddy at specific temperatures.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr B Srinivas Rao, State Project Director, said, “The innovation demonstrated by the students are truly inspiring. The Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) showcases the power of hands-on learning, and we are committed to expanding this initiative to foster creativity and problem-solving skills among young minds across the state.”

He said 700 ATLs were allocated to the State, with 565 designated for government schools, and measures have been taken to ensure 75% of these centres are functional and Introduced first of its kind a Hub and Spoke model in ATLs, he said. Dassault Systems developed student ideas into prototypes with financial support of Rs 21,500 per project. Four projects from four hubs were selected for financial aid including Paddy Guardian.