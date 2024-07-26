Cryopreservation to reshape field of IVF

VIJAYAWADA: On World IVF Day on July 25, attention turns to Social egg freezing (Cryopreservation), a revolutionary development in reproductive medicine reshaping the field of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Cryopreservation, which involves freezing eggs, sperm, or embryos for future use, has emerged as a vital option for individuals and couples grappling with fertility issues.

Cryopreservation of ovarian and testicular tissue is an experimental technique aimed at preserving fertility in prepubertal patients who face a risk of infertility.

Since Louise Brown, the world’s first IVF baby, was born on July 25, 1978, IVF has significantly evolved. Over 10 million babies have been born through IVF across the globe and other assisted reproductive technologies (ART) worldwide and we celebrate medical breakthroughs and the resilience of those on their journey to parenthood. Embracing advancements like cryopreservation and raising awareness can empower individuals and couples facing fertility challenges.

Cryopreservation involves freezing reproductive cells at sub-zero temperatures (-196 degrees Celsius) to preserve them for at least 10 years for future use, which will be safe, without destruction.