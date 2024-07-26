Cryopreservation to reshape field of IVF

VIJAYAWADA: On World IVF Day on July 25, attention turns to Social egg freezing (Cryopreservation), a revolutionary development in reproductive medicine reshaping the field of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).
Cryopreservation, which involves freezing eggs, sperm, or embryos for future use, has emerged as a vital option for individuals and couples grappling with fertility issues.
Cryopreservation of ovarian and testicular tissue is an experimental technique aimed at preserving fertility in prepubertal patients who face a risk of infertility.
Since Louise Brown, the world’s first IVF baby, was born on July 25, 1978, IVF has significantly evolved. Over 10 million babies have been born through IVF across the globe and other assisted reproductive technologies (ART) worldwide and we celebrate medical breakthroughs and the resilience of those on their journey to parenthood. Embracing advancements like cryopreservation and raising awareness can empower individuals and couples facing fertility challenges.
Cryopreservation involves freezing reproductive cells at sub-zero temperatures (-196 degrees Celsius) to preserve them for at least 10 years for future use, which will be safe, without destruction.
Dr Yaramareddy Swapna Srinath, clinical head and fertility specialist, underscores the importance of raising awareness about cryopreservation, particularly in rural areas. “There is a pressing need to educate the youth and villagers about the benefits and accessibility of cryopreservation,” she says. “By doing so, we can allow more people to preserve their fertility and plan their families on their terms.”
Despite its transformative potential, cryopreservation and other fertility treatments are often surrounded by myths and misconceptions.
Dr Swapna emphasises the need for education to dispel the myths and provide accurate information. “Many people are unaware of the advancements in reproductive technologies and the options available to them,” she says. “Awareness is key to empowering individuals on their fertility journey.”
Cryopreservation is just one of many advancements in reproductive medicine. Innovations such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and techniques like intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and blastocyst culture have significantly improved success rates and reduced the risk of genetic disorders.
These advancements provide hope and options for individuals and couples navigating fertility challenges.