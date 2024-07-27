NCC cadets rally in Vijayawada marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

VIJAYAWADA: “We must remember the bravery and sacrifice of our heroes,” says Lt. Col. Theertha Prasad, Commanding Officer of 3 (A) R&V Regiment NCC, Gannavaram, during the Kargil Vijay Diwas event organised by the 17 (A) NCC Battalion in Vijayawada.

Lt. Col. Theertha Prasad’s speech highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He emphasised the importance of instilling values of courage, and patriotism among the youngsters. Later, a grand rally commenced from Andhra Loyola College.

The rally, which drew the attention of locals, saw cadets marching in unison, carrying banners and placards celebrating the bravery of the Kargil war heroes. College principal Fr GAP Kishore SJ commended the efforts of the NCC units and reiterated the college’s commitment to fostering a spirit of national pride among its students.