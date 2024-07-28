Vijayawada meet discusses measures to face challenges of climate change

VIJAYAWADA: In collaboration with the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives South Asia and C-40, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the challenges faced by Vijayawada city due to climate changes.

The meeting addressed the major climate change issues that Vijayawada city is encountering, such as heavy rainfall and temperature extremes. The team identified the sectors contributing to these factors and detailed which areas are prone to flooding due and which areas are experiencing problems due to high temperatures.

The project aims mainstream climate considerations in the planning, implementation and delivery of municipal services in the city, while supporting the reporting of climate action information to national and international platforms.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati stated that VMC has been taking steps to mitigate flood, improve water resource quality and green cover. The Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP) needs to explore opportunities and actions that account for ground realities and help navigate towards climate resilience.” They discussed the key findings and the way for preparing the CRCAP for VMC.

VMC ACG Dr A Mahesh stated, “VMC aspires to become one of the top climate resilient cities in India. The city needs to be strengthened to mainstream climate action.”

Remove silt from side drains: VMC chief

VMC Commissioner Dhyan Chandra visited various areas of Chittinagar hill region and inspected the sanitation on Saturday. During his visit to Rayappa Nagar and Gujjari Yella Rao Market Complex, he directed officials to ensure proper sanitation by regularly removing silt from the drains