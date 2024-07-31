Take strict measures to curb human trafficking: VIMUKTHI president urges Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: VIMUKTHI president Apurva requested the State government to take strict measures to prevent human trafficking and provide compensation and welfare schemes to the victims.

She proposed a special scheme named ‘Community-Based Rehabilitation.’

On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Tuesday, a meeting with the survivors of human trafficking was held at the press club in Vijayawada. During the press conference, Apurva urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita to focus on the issues of human trafficking and the challenges faced by helpless destitute women.

She noted that although 13 Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) have been established in 13 districts with the status of police stations to prevent human trafficking, none of these AHTUs have directly registered a single FIR.

Local police stations are required to transfer missing children and trafficking cases to these AHTUs for an independent investigation, but this is not happening, resulting in weak investigations of these cases.

Pushpa Kumari, secretary of VIMUKTHI, stated that over the past five years, only about 10% of the accused have been convicted. She demanded immediate staffing and strengthening of AHTUs and the implementation of a special action plan for anti-trafficking measures in the State.