ROs told to ensure timely announcement of results in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Election Officer and District Collector DK Balaji instructed the returning officers to conduct the vote counting strictly and to take all necessary measures to ensure timely announcement of results.

In preparation for the vote counting scheduled at Krishna University on June 4, the Collector held a meeting with the returning officers of the respective constituencies at the Collectorate on Saturday. During the meeting, the counting staff completed the second randomisation and allocated duties for the vote counting in the respective constituencies.

He mentioned that training for the vote counting staff will take place on Sunday, from 2 pm to 6 pm in Machilipatnam at various locations according to the assembly constituencies. Training will also be provided to the candidates of various parties, independents, and their polling agents, and they should be informed about the training schedule.

Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma, DRO K Chandrasekhara Rao and several others were present.