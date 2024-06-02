Two found dead in lorry near Nawabpet

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lorry laden with coal near Nawabpet village under Penuganchiprolu mandal on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Narasimha Rao and Satyanarayana.

According to police, the two deceased and truck driver K Apparao were friends and boarded the lorry at Anakapalli. When the lorry reached Nawabpet, Apparao found his two friends unconscious and alerted 108 ambulance immediately to shift them to nearby hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors checked them and pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police shifted the two bodies to a Government General Hospital for postmortem and suspected that they might have died due to consumption of liquor and dehydration.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is on.