Police to impose traffic restrictions for swearing-in-ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police imposed traffic restrictions in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister elect and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Kesarapalli village on June 12.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various States expected to attend the ceremony, both Krishna district and NTR district police are making elaborate security arrangements at the swearing-in ceremony venue. Around 8,000 police officials of various ranks were roped in for security arrangements.

On the other hand, Krishna district police imposed traffic restrictions and advisories have been issued to ensure smooth flow during the event. “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs attending the ceremony, police made alternate traffic routes to divert all the vehicles passing through Gannavaram on National Highway,” said the SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

In light of this event, all heavy vehicles are prohibited from moving along National Highway from early morning hours on June 12 to June 13.

According to the advisory issued on Monday, vehicles bound to Chennai from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kattipudi, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Narsapuram, Machilipatnam, Repalle and Ongole. Same is the route for vehicles bound to Visakhapatnam from Chennai.

Similarly, vehicles bound to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted to Gammon bridge, Devarapalli, Jangareddygudem Aswaraopet and Khammam.

In addition, vehicles will be diverted via Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi and Khammam. Same is the case with vehicles bound to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad. Alternate routes designed for commuters travelling from Vijayawada to various places through Ramavarappadu junction, Enikepadu and Machilipatnam.

“The public is advised to follow these traffic restrictions. It is also advised not to carry edibles or bottles inside the venue as these will be rejected at the entry gates for security reasons,” said the SP Asmi.