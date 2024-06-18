Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner launches Operation D-Silting to clear all waterlogged roads in city

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has launched a fast-paced D-silting operation to clear all the waterlogged roads from rains to ease traffic disruptions caused by rainwater.

D-silting activities which commenced are progressing swiftly within the limits of VMC following the instruction of the Commissioner.

In the Circle-I area, the VMC carried out d-silting works in drains from CVR Flyover, Electronic Locomotive Shed from Sitara to Kabela, Crombay Road, NH-65 RTC Workshop Road to Venkateswara Foundry Road, Zero Bulb Area, Janda Chettu, Subrahmanyam Street.

In the Circle-II area, the d-silting operations have been carried out in drains from Ramavarappadu Flyover to MPL Railway Track, Mustabad, IRR, Vambay colony H Block and New Rajarajeswari Peta Railway Track.

In the Circle-III area, d-silting works were conducted in drains from Benz Circle Trend Set Mall to Rajadhani Tea Stall, HDFC Bank to Sweet Magic.

Swapnil ensured that the operation is progressing at a brisk pace to clear all the blocks in drains and to facilitate the flow of drainage water without any disturbance.