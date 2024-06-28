Vijayawada PE arrested for murdering grocery shop owner after daughter rejects marriage proposal

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a physical education trainer (PET) in a private school brutally killed a grocery shop owner for allegedly asking him not to torment his daughter in the late hours of Thursday in Vijayawada city.

According to Krishna Lanka police, the deceased K Sri Ramachandra Prasad (56), a resident of Cheruvu Centre, and running a grocery shop in Brindavan Colony under Krishna Lanka police station limits for more than a decade. His daughter is pursuing second year engineering course in a private college in Vijayawada.

The accused, Manikanta met Prasad's daughter through Instagram, and become friends for more than three years, police said. When Prasad came to know about this, he asked his daughter to stop meeting Manikanta. Prasad also warned Manikanta not to force his daughter and create unnecessary troubles to their family.

"Despite repeated warnings, Manikanta pestered his daughter and forced her for marriage. When his daughter ignored and refused his marriage proposal, estranged Manikanta hatched a plan to kill Prasad. On Thursday night around 9 pm, Manikanta obstructed Prasad and his daughter, who were on their way home, and stabbed him indiscriminately. Though the locals rushed him to the hospital he was declared dead," said the police.

Based on a complaint from Prasad's daughter, a case has been registered and a hunt was launched for the accused.

Krishna Lanka police reportedly arrested Manikanta and recovered the knife used to commit the crime on Friday morning hours. The accused was traced and arrested while he was planning to abscond from the city, the police said.