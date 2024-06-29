Girl dies after eating stale meat in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl died and eight others hospitalised allegedly after consuming stale meat at MK Baig Madrasa in Ajit Singh Nagar on Friday morning. The deceased student was identified as Sk Karishma of Angaluru village in Gudivada mandal.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar police, the students of Madrasa located at PNT Colony in Ajit Singh Nagar reportedly consumed meat served in the school campus on Thursday night. On Friday morning, several students, including Karishma, complained of stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting. However, Karishma breathed her last while being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Upon learning about the incident, the district medical and health officer (DMHO), food inspector and other officials concerned rushed to the spot and collected samples of meat for inspection.

Food inspector Mohammad Gouse said around 100 kg of stale meat was found in the freezer. The school authorities allegedly purchased the meat on June 17 and have been using the same by keeping it in the freezer for the past 10 days. “We have collected the meat samples for testing. Based on the test report, a case under FSSAI Act would be filed against the madrasa management,” said the food inspector.