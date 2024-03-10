Meet Sarada Vani who revitalizes Vijayawada with over 1.5 lakh saplings, wins accolades for environmental stewardship

VIJAYAWADA: In an era where environmental consciousness is imperative, Sarada Vani from Vijayawada, emerges as a beacon of hope. With a passion for greenery, Vani has been transforming the landscapes of Vijawayada and Guntur, while spearheading various community service initiatives.

As the Founder and Chairman of the SNG Foundation, with 280 members of plant lovers from Telugu states, USA, Sarada Vani has devoted her life to augmenting the green cover of her surroundings.

Over three decades, her expertise has adorned engineering colleges, hospitals, bus stations, and collectorates across Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts, garnering acclaim from governmental bodies.

Vani has planted over 1.5 lakh saplings in Krishna and Guntur districts over the past five years alone. Notably, she secured a place in the ‘Wonder Book of Records International’ for planting 1,500 trees within 30 seconds at the Wagon Work Shop area, Rayanapadu, through the SNG Foundation.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarada Vani expresses, “I have always had a deep love for plants. Since my youth, I have found joy in observing trees, planting them, nurturing their growth, and donating plants to others.”