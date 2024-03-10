Meet Sarada Vani who revitalizes Vijayawada with over 1.5 lakh saplings, wins accolades for environmental stewardship

VIJAYAWADA: In an era where environmental consciousness is imperative, Sarada Vani from Vijayawada, emerges as a beacon of hope. With a passion for greenery, Vani has been transforming the landscapes of Vijawayada and Guntur, while spearheading various community service initiatives.
As the Founder and Chairman of the SNG Foundation, with 280 members of plant lovers from Telugu states, USA, Sarada Vani has devoted her life to augmenting the green cover of her surroundings.
Over three decades, her expertise has adorned engineering colleges, hospitals, bus stations, and collectorates across Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts, garnering acclaim from governmental bodies.
Vani has planted over 1.5 lakh saplings in Krishna and Guntur districts over the past five years alone. Notably, she secured a place in the ‘Wonder Book of Records International’ for planting 1,500 trees within 30 seconds at the Wagon Work Shop area, Rayanapadu, through the SNG Foundation.
Speaking to TNIE, Sarada Vani expresses, “I have always had a deep love for plants. Since my youth, I have found joy in observing trees, planting them, nurturing their growth, and donating plants to others.”
At the heart of Vani’s efforts lies the ‘Adopt a Tree’ initiative. Under this programme, citizens were encouraged to take responsibility for nurturing a tree planted by the foundation and sponsoring the plants from her owned Sarada Nursery Gardens.
“I have had the privilege of designing numerous government parks, aiming to bring joy to people’s lives through the beauty of green spaces. In my role as a consultant, I have conducted classes and trained officials on proper plant care and cultivation techniques” she said.
Yet, Vani’s philanthropic endeavours extend beyond greenery; collaborations with organisations like The Lions Club International and The Association of Alliance Clubs underscore her commitment to community to service. She credits the unwavering support of her family, including her husband, KVD Prasad, and children, Dhana Prabhakar and Prabhu Kiranmai, for her achievements.
As the District Chairman for Environment at Lions Club International and a former District Governor for the Association of Alliance Clubs International, Vani remains an instrumental force in environmental conservation.
Her contributions have been recognised with several awards, including the Best NGO Award for SNG Foundation and the Best Landscaping Award for designing Lumbini Park from the late former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the COWE Organisation bestowed upon her the Best Landscaping Award, which was received by Central Minister Kishan Reddy.