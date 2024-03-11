LVPEI to raise public awareness on glaucoma in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) will observe World Glaucoma Week (WGW) by organising campaigns, talks, and interactive patient forums to raise public awareness about glaucoma for early detection and prevention.

Glaucoma is an eye problem associated with increased eye pressure and is characterised by damage to the optic nerve, leading to irreversible blindness. Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible vision loss.

(WGW) is a joint global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patients Association (WGPA). This year, it is being observed from March 10 to 16, focusing on Steroid-Induced Glaucoma.