PAV underscores need for Right to Health Act in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for improved healthcare, former secretary of Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department Dr PV Ramesh pointed out that diseases were spreading exponentially due to the changing lifestyle of people and growing pollution.

Speaking as a chief guest at a roundtable conference held by the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Science Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday, on the subject ‘Right to Health Act’, Dr Ramesh observed, “There have been significant advancements in medicine, but it is unfortunate that modern healthcare remains inaccessible to the poor.”