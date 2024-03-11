PAV underscores need for Right to Health Act in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for improved healthcare, former secretary of Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department Dr PV Ramesh pointed out that diseases were spreading exponentially due to the changing lifestyle of people and growing pollution.
Speaking as a chief guest at a roundtable conference held by the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Science Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday, on the subject ‘Right to Health Act’, Dr Ramesh observed, “There have been significant advancements in medicine, but it is unfortunate that modern healthcare remains inaccessible to the poor.”
Praja Arogya Vedika State president Dr MV Ramanaiah chaired the meeting. He noted that if common people are finding it difficult to the increasing cost of medical expenses, the plight of poor people has worsened. Further, he said government hospitals have not been able to fully provide proper treatment to the poor. Dr Ramanaiah urged the government to provide better services for people for free. He proposed leaders of political parties to bring a Right to Health Act and implement it strictly in the State after the a new government takes charge after the elections.
Senior member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and former member of the Medical Council of India (MCI) Dr Ramprasad suggested that all States should bring a ‘Right to Health Act’. Praja Arogya Vedika State general secretary T Kameswara Rao and others were present.