Eluru Cybercrime police host awareness session at Ashram Medical College to combat online frauds

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru cybercrime police on Thursday conducted an awareness programme to the students of Ashram Medical College to prevent them from falling prey to online frauds.

Cybercrime circle inspector BH Venkateswarlu and traffic inspector Kagitha Srinivas have discussed the emerging trends in cybercrimes such as customer care frauds, OTP frauds, job frauds and others.

Addressing the students, the cybercrime police said that fake online advertisements in various social media platforms contributed to most of the incidents of frauds and told the students to be aware and cautious while reacting to something appearing in social media.

“The cyber criminals are ahead of us and making use of everything to commit the crime. They pose themselves as customer service executives or as an agent of an online lottery organisation. The ultimate goal is to deceive the gullible public,” said the cybercrime inspector BH Venkateswarlu.

Traffic inspector Kagitha Srinivas advised the students not to respond to unknown and suspicious phone calls. The students were told to report such suspicious links to cybercrime police by contacting toll-free number ‘1930’ or approach nearby police stations.