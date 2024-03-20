Vijayawada

Scholarship awarded to 23 visually impaired students in Vijayawada

ALC correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj SJ stated that assisting others is a fundamental human quality that every students should cultivate.
These students are pursuing degree and postgraduate courses from various institutions, including ALC and other colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur.
These students are pursuing degree and postgraduate courses from various institutions, including ALC and other colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Loyala College (ALC) and Chennai-based Help the Blind Foundation jointly awarded scholarships, totalling Rs 2.45 lakh to 23 visually challenged students on Tuesday.

These students are pursuing degree and postgraduate courses from various institutions, including ALC and other colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur. The event’s chief guest, Surendranath Majeti, an alumnus of ALC lauded the foundation for its consistent efforts in supporting needy students over the past 12 years.

ALC correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj SJ stated that assisting others is a fundamental human quality that every students should cultivate.

Vice Principal (III UG and PG) Fr KM Prabhudas SJ urged the recipients to utilise the scholarships for their personal and academic development.

visually impaired students
scholarship
Andhra Loyala College

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com