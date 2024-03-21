SCR’s Vijayawada Division bags 1st prize for ‘Sarpaneeti’

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, secured the first prize in the All India Railway Hindi Drama Competition for its play ‘Sarpaneeti’.
The division, chaired by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, organised its 186th Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee (DOLIC) meeting on Wednesday.
Additional DRM (Operations) and Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari M Srikanth along with Additional DRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin and other branch officers of the division took part in the DOLIC Meeting.
The DRM encouraged officers and staff to utilise the Kanthasth App and web software for official translations. He also mentioned that the division is promoting reading the Indian Railways General & Subsidiary Rules (G&SR) and Station Working Rules (SWR) through Gyan Granth.
During the meeting, he congratulated the committee members for surpassing the targets set by the Official Language Policy.
He highlighted that the division achieved 83.02% for ‘Notings’ against the annual programme target of 30%, and an average of 83.4% of replies were provided in Hindi for correspondence received in the language.
Patil stressed the significance of implementing the official language for national integration and lauded the efforts of the Hindi section of the division in this regard. Furthermore, he acknowledged the achievement of the division team from the SCR Zone, which won eight out of 15 prizes, including first place, at the Hindi drama competition held in Udaipur.
The awards included best director, best pronunciation, best music, best stage design, best sound effects, best lighting, and best costume for their play.
Certificates from the Railway Ministry were presented to the team members during the DOLIC meeting.