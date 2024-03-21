SCR’s Vijayawada Division bags 1st prize for ‘Sarpaneeti’

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, secured the first prize in the All India Railway Hindi Drama Competition for its play ‘Sarpaneeti’.

The division, chaired by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, organised its 186th Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee (DOLIC) meeting on Wednesday.

Additional DRM (Operations) and Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari M Srikanth along with Additional DRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin and other branch officers of the division took part in the DOLIC Meeting.

The DRM encouraged officers and staff to utilise the Kanthasth App and web software for official translations. He also mentioned that the division is promoting reading the Indian Railways General & Subsidiary Rules (G&SR) and Station Working Rules (SWR) through Gyan Granth.