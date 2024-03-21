Water fountains give aesthetic look to key junctions in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a refreshing touch to the motorists and pedestrians during a scorching summer afternoon, particularly when traffic comes to a halt, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up water fountains at key areas and busy junctions as part of its efforts to enhance the beauty of the city, providing a moment of serenity amidst the hustle and bustle.

Currently, the VMC has completed the installation of eight fountains across Vijayawada city, including prominent locations such as Screw Bridge, Benz Circle, Ambedkar Statue, and Kanaka Durga Varadhi.

Additionally, fountain installations have been finalised at Shoban Babu Statue near Eluru Lakulu and the Indira Gandhi statue near Swarna Palace in Governorpet. Furthermore, a fountain near Meesala Rajeswara Rao Bridge is in its final stage, bringing the total number of fountains accessible to the public to 29.

Previously, the control room junction was the focal point of fountains in the city near Pandit Nehru bus station. Even now, the charm of the fountains at Kanaka Durga Bridge and those installed in front of the Ambedkar statue continues to captivate locals. While minor repairs are underway at a few fountains including ones at Benz Circle, the VMC officials are diligently working to establish fountains with plans for a new facility on Mahandu Road already in motion.