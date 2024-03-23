FSSAI CEO advocates better health through quality food in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao highlighted that approximately 1.50 crore food business operators engage in various food-related processes, including manufacturing, storage, transportation, and selling, nationwide.

Speaking at an interaction programme conducted at a hotel in Vijayawada, where food safety enforcement personnel and operators engaged in discussions under the guidance of Vardhana Rao. He emphasised FSSAI’s crucial role in ensuring consistent standards and providing healthier food options for future generations.

Kamala Vardhana Rao underscored the agency’s heightened vigilance following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, urging both hoteliers and consumers to prioritise food safety guidelines to avoid health issues arising from inadequate food packaging.

Commissioner (Health) J Nivas stressed the importance of good food habits for overall health and assured continuous efforts to uphold food safety standards. Additionally, he said that enforcement measures are being taken against establishments failing to comply with food quality standards and mentioned ongoing training programmes for food safety officers statewide.