Technical education department to impart green skills to students across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Technical Education and Delhi-based Learning Links Foundation signed an agreement to introduce Green Skills Passport Programme in polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The programme aims to expose diploma students to areas of sustainability, employability, and entrepreneurship, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in a green economy. The MoU was formalised by Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani and Learning Links Foundation senior general manager Vandana Chaudhary on Friday.

The programme, comprising an 11-hour course, will be offered at free of cost to second and final year polytechnic students. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certificate co-badged by Ernst and Young (EY) and Microsoft.

Speaking about the programme, Nagarani highlighted its benefits, including guidance towards job opportunities, training prospects, and insights into sustainable practices in the workplace. Initially, the programme will be implemented in polytechnic colleges in the Visakhapatnam region.