2-day dance festival enthralls audience in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day dance extravaganza titled ‘Dance Festival- Samskritika Sirulu’, orchestrated by renowned dance master Pakki Manzoosha, unfolded as a captivating experience geared towards the mental enrichment of approximately 80 disabled individuals at the Ashajyothi Handicapped Welfare Society, an NGO in Hanuman Junction.

The event, organised under the auspices of Arunodaya Kala Samiti of Vijayawada, showcased a melange of classical and folk performances, igniting the stage with vibrant energy and artistic prowess.

AP Film Chamber of Commerce president Ambati Madhu Mohana Krishna lauded the transformative power of Indian arts in fostering inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. Asha Jyothi Handicapped Welfare Society director Mareedu Madhavi Latha presiding over the event commended the young performers’ talents in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, urging parents to nurture their children’s interest in classical dance and music.

Former Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (Krishna District), BVS Kumar, educationalist Ramaa Gayatri, who represented Empower and Excel (USA ) organisation and several others were present at the event.