Apply for permission via Suvidha App for election rallies in Andhra Pradesh: CEO

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday asked political parties to use the Suvidha portal to get prior permission to conduct meetings, rallies, processions, doorto- door campaigns, and distribution of pamphlets, etc.

He explained that representatives of political parties can get the permissions after submitting the requisition through Suvidha App/Portal or directly to the Returning Officer 48 hours before the scheduled meeting, rally or programme.

The permission will be granted within 24 hours, he added. The CEO further elaborated that the Suvidha portal has been designed by the Election Commission of India to facilitate the online submission of nominations and affidavits. A meeting with representatives of political parties was held to explain to them about MCC.