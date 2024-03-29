Drinking water supply in villages to be augmented: Andhra Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the drinking water supply in urban and rural areas, the Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to supply potable water through tankers to those areas and habitations where the water crisis is acute.

He reviewed the situation with the officials of Water Resources, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural and Urban Drinking Water Supply departments at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Pointing out the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru, the Chief Secretary said that the people should be sensitised through awareness programmes on judicious usage of water for cleaning and other purposes.

He further directed the officials to ensure the proper functioning of all CPWS schemes in the State and also conduct water quality tests to provide safe drinking water.

Explaining about the availability of drinking water in the State through a powerpoint presentation, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Sashibushan Kumar said that there is no drinking water scarcity in nine districts out of the total 26 and steps are being taken to overcoming the drinking water problems in the remaining 17 districts. After receiving proposals from the Collectors for supplying drinking water through tanks in a total 885 areas, measures were taken to supply water to 109 habitations in March, he added.