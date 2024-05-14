Travelling miles to exercise franchise

VIJAYAWADA: Literary legend Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s grand son and a noted poet Viswanath Venkata Subramaniam along with his wife, V Mohini, and daughters, V Deepti and V Lavanya, travelled from Perangalathur of Chennai to Vijayawada to exercise their right to vote for the Vijayawada Central Assembly seat and the Parliament seat. Former Branch Manager, Star Health Insurance company, Guntur, Subramaniam’s family exercised their vote at polling booth no: 176, Gottimukkala Suryanarayana High School at Mutyalampadu in Vijayawada.

Venkata Subramaniam wrote numerous devotional poems and songs. His father Viswanatha Kameswara Rao was a well-known devotionalist in Vijayawada. Expressing his views on the importance of voting, poet Subramaniam encouraged all voters to cast their voters without fail. He stated, “Voting is not just a right but also a responsibility. Every citizen must participate in the democratic process by exercising their franchise. By casting our votes, we contribute to shaping the future of our nation and ensuring that our voices are heard. It’s my duty as a citizen of Vijayawada and the State,” he added.

Subramaniam emphasised the significance of each vote in influencing the direction of governance and urged everyone to fulfil their civic duty by participating in the electoral process.

He encouraged voters to make informed decisions and choose candidates who they believe will work towards the betterment of society.