Counselling for residential school admissions from today

VIJAYAWADA: The coordinator of BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukuls (Residential Schools) in Krishna and NTR districts, B Sumitra Devi, has declared that counselling for the remaining seats in Andhra Pradesh social welfare gurukulas will take place on May 16 and 17.

In a statement released on Wednesday, she outlined the schedule for admission to the first-year Intermediate course for the academic year 2024-25 in the Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukuls of erstwhile Krishna district.

Seats have already been allocated to students in the first list based on examination scores, with the remaining seats to be filled according to the merit list. Counselling for boys will be conducted on May 16 at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukula Patasala (Boys) in Krishnaraopalem. Similarly, girls will undergo counselling on May 17 at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukula Patasala (Girls) in Kuntamukkala.

Students are advised to arrive promptly at 9 am for the counselling sessions, which will commence at 10 am.

For further information, girls can contact 9704550059 and boys can contact 9704550060, she added.