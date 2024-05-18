Vijayawada: Doctor’s timely CPR saves life of jolted boy

VIJAYAWADA: Timely Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by a gynaecologist saved the life of a six-year-old, who fell unconscious due to electrocution at Ayyappa Nager in Vijayawada. Though the incident took place on May 5 at around 5.30 pm, it came to light after a video in which Dr Ravali Nannapaneni was seen performing CPR to the boy went viral on social media platforms.

According to the reports reaching here, six-year-old Devansh was reportedly playing at his parent’s shop when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire.

Noticing the grief of the parents, Ghattamaneni Naveen Kumar and Rajahamsa, who were carrying the boy to a nearby hospital on foot, Dr Ravali stopped the car and administered CPR to the child.

“At that time, the boy’s pulse rate was very low, and there was no response. I immediately laid him down on the flat surface of the road and started performing CPR. After five minutes, the child started to move,” Dr Ravali, a gynaecologist at Medcy Hospital in Moghalrajpuram, told TNIE.

The boy was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he received treatment.

It was learnt that Devansh has completely recovered and was discharged the next day from the hospital.