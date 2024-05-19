Four of family die as lorry hits overturned car in Gooty

VIJAYAWADA: Four people, including two children, were killed in a ghastly road mishap near Bata Sunkalamma temple in Karidikonda village of Gooty mandal in Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday.

Gooty Circle Inspector Venkatarami Reddy said Sheik Ali Saheb (58) and his family members of Yellamma Street in Anantapur town, were returning home after shopping in Hyderabad for the wedding of Sk Feroz Basha slated for May 27, when the mishap occurred.

The Alto car in which they were travelling, hit a road divider at Sunkalamma temple when the driver of the vehicle winked. The car overturned and fell on the other side of the road margin. A speeding lorry bearing Tamil Nadu numberplate going towards Hyderabad rammed into the overturned car. The deceased were identified as Sk Ali Saheb (58), Sk Firoz Basha (30), Sk Md Ahil (5) and Sk Md Ayan (3). Sk Rehana Bhano (45) and Sk Zaheeda (28) were seriously injured in the incident, the CI said.