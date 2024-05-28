Andhra Pradesh: 10 killed & 3 injured in separate road accidents

VIJAYAWADA: At least 10 people killed and three others injured in three separate road accidents in the State on Monday.

In the first incident, four persons of a family from Tamil Nadu were killed and one person was severely injured when their car hit a lorry while it was overtaking a vehicle at Kodurupadu village in Bapulapadu mandal of NTR district. The deceased were identified as Swaminathan (40), a financier by profession and his family members Rakesh (12), Radha Priya (14) and Gopinath (23). The incident took place when they were on their way to their native Dindigul district from Kovvur. A case was registered.

In the second incident, two people were killed after a private bus hit a car on which they were travelling at Ramavaram village in Jaggampeta mandal of Kakinada district. The deceased were identified as V Mohan Kumar (65), a retired magistrate and his car driver D Srinu (35).

In another incident, four persons died and two injured after the driver had dozed off at the wheel and crashed into a culvert near M Kongaravaripalli under Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district. The deceased were Seshaiah (47), his wife Jayanti (39), driver Samir (42) and Padmamma (52), from Narasapuram village in Indukurpet mandal of Nellore. The incident took place when the they were on their way to CMC hospital in Vellore for Padmamma’s medical treatment.