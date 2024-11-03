Andhra Pradesh: Krishna District Collector launches road repair works

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji said that necessary steps are underway to make the district’s roads pothole-free.

As part of the State government’s Mission Pothole-Free Roads Andhra Pradesh programme, the Collector, along with local alliance leaders and other officials, laid the foundation stone for road repairs and officially commenced the works in Kesarapalli village of Gannavaram mandal on Saturday.

The Collector stated that the roadwork, beginning in Kesarapalli, aims to repair damaged roads across the district under the ‘Pothole-Free Andhra Pradesh’ initiative.

Currently, the State government has allocated Rs 14.76 crore for 45 road repair projects across constituencies as a priority, with additional proposals submitted for further roadwork. He said efforts are being made to achieve a pothole-free district by Sankranti, in line with the government’s mission.

Officials from the Roads and Buildings Department explained that Rs 3.83 crore has been sanctioned as the first instalment for repairing State highways and major district roads in the Gannavaram constituency. An additional estimate of `3.61 crore has been prepared and submitted to the government.