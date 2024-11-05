Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issues notice for suggestions

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions regarding the proposed true-up charges for the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) for the financial year 2023-23.

The commission hosted the petitions, addendums, and monthly submissions of the three discoms -- AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), APCentral Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APCPDCL), and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) on its website.

Any views and suggestions have to be submitted to APERC either in person or through email on or before November 19, 2024. DISCOMs in their proposal stated that in the open market, per unit power costs Rs 6.50. In response to their proposals, APERC fixed the true-up charge as Rs 0.40 paise per unit.