Andhra Pradesh: New cricket stadium to come up at Mulapadu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and Vijayawada MP, Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni), has announced that a second sports ground at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium will be available soon.

During his visit on Monday, he outlined plans to establish a centre for excellence in Mulapadu and cricket grounds across all 175 constituencies to support rural athletes. Sivanath revealed plans for an Andhra Premier League (APL), inspired by the IPL, to promote local talent.

Additionally, the ACA is committed to opening a cricket academy in Mulapadu within a year. He hinted that a golf course might also be developed if conditions allow. Proud of the two cricket stadiums in Mangalagiri and Mulapadu, he pledged both would be accessible within the year.