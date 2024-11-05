ASTraM and drones are big part of policing in NTR district

With the fast-changing world, introducing technology-driven solutions in policing is crucial, says NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu in an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Phanindra Papasani. Emphasising the need for utilising the available technology in the field of policing to serve people better, he elaborates on various initiatives launched to control cyber crime and for traffic management.

Excerpts:

Having served four months as NTR CP, what are some of the major issues that have come to your attention and how do you plan to resolve them?

NTR district has a mix of both urban and rural population. People in Vijayawada are socially aware and educated. So coming up with best practices that will benefit both demographies is challenging. Ganja consumption and peddling, and traffic management are some of the other issues the police department encounter regularly. Vijayawada city police achieved another milestone in ganja eradication through the collective efforts of police, health department and other organisations. We have successfully controlled illegal transportation and peddling of ganja. As a result, several gangs have become inactive. Special care is being taken to create awareness among youngsters on the adverse effects of consuming ganja and other narcotic substances. When it comes to crime and atrocities against women, Vijayawada city police are working relentlessly to ensure their safety.

What steps are you taking to control cyber crimes?

Greed in people to earn easy money and lack of cyber security awareness are the main reasons for the rise of cyber crimes. In order to educate public on cyber crimes, we have launched a special mobile application ‘Cyber Citizen’. It has videos to educate people about the crime and preventive measures to avoid being cheated. As of now, we have more than two lakh active members registered in the app and they are sharing information of cyber crime patterns and measures. Additionally, we introduced Cyber Soldiers and Cyber Commandos to spread awareness among the general public. It is a positive sign as youngsters are taking an active role in educating people.