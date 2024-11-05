Vempalle Shareef’s book ‘Charala Pilli’ released

VIJAYAWADA: Noted poet Khadar Mohiuddin released a Telugu short stories collection book, ‘Charala Pilli’ authored by Kendra Sahitya Academy Yuva Purasakar winner Dr Vempalle Shareef in Vijayawada on Sunday.

On the occasion, Khadar Mohiuddin recalled the rise of Muslim narrative literature in the 1990s, stating that Shareef’s work captures the experiences and challenges faced by the Muslim community over the last two decades. He highlighted issues in contemporary Indian society, especially the cultural pressure on the Muslim community.

Story writer Katragadda Dayanand, who presided over the event, spoke on the divisions in Indian society, accusing the ruling class of fueling conflicts among different communities, and raised concerns over the diminishing unity in diversity ethos amid rise of dominant religious ideologies.

Critic Arunank Latha, editor of Chaya Publications, praised Shareef’s style, describing ‘Charala Pilli’ as a fusion of language artistry and narrative.

Reflecting on his journey as a writer, Dr Vempalle Shareef shared that ‘Charala Pilli’ is born from real-life experiences, portraying lives, characters, and events with a realistic lens. Darpanam Srinivas, V Satyavathi, Nanduri Rajagopal, Johnson Choragudi, S Dany, Golla Narayana Rao, and Visveswara Rao were present at the event.