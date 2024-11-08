AI, robotics has revolutionised radiology: Experts

VIJAYAWADA: Radiology, a cornerstone of modern healthcare, is rapidly advancing, integrating artificial intelligence (AI), robotic-assisted procedures, and hybrid imaging to revolutionise disease diagnosis and treatment.

This November 8, radiologists worldwide marked the International Day of Radiology (IDoR), celebrating Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen’s groundbreaking discovery of X-rays in 1895.

The 2024 IDoR theme, ‘Radiologists and Their Patients,’ emphasised the pivotal role radiologists play in patient care through evolving technologies and innovative approaches.

Dr Dandamudi Srinivas, a radiologist at Ayush Hospital in Vijayawada said, “From detecting early-stage cancers to monitoring ongoing treatments, radiologists are vital to managing patient health.”

Recent advances in hybrid imaging techniques, such as PET-CT and PET-MRI, offer more comprehensive views for oncology and neurology applications. The technologies combine functional data with anatomical detail, enhancing diagnostic precision.

“These imaging modalities allow us to detect diseases with extraordinary accuracy, tailoring treatment for each patient,” Srinivas explained.

Interventional radiology has also seen remarkable improvements, with robotic-assisted techniques enabling minimally invasive procedures that reduce recovery times and procedural risks.

Dr VN Varaprasad, consultant radiologist at Swarna Scans in Vijayawada, stated, “Robotic-assisted technology allows for greater precision and smaller incisions, which means faster recovery and fewer risks for patients, especially in emergency and complex cases.”