Bollywood actress harassment case: Court permits CID to question Vidyasagar for three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Third Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted permission to the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to question Kukkala Vidyasagar, the prime accused in Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani harassment case, for three days.

As per the court order, the CID needs to inform the place of investigation to the legal counsel of Vidyasagar, and cops should not use any kind of third degree torture during the questioning. Further, the CID was allowed to question him from Sunday to Tuesday during day time.

It may be recalled that Vidyasagar was taken into custody from a private resort at Bharatwala near Dehradun, on September 23. Following a complaint lodged by the actress against Vidyasagar stating that he filed a false complaint against her and her family members to harass them, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case. The State government transferred the case to the APCID on October 14 for speedy investigation. Three IPS officers involved in the case were also suspended.