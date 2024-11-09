Krishna District Collector inspects Pedaparupudi Tahsildar office and PHC

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji conducted a surprise inspection at the Pedaparupudi Tahsildar’s Office on Friday, reviewing the resolution of applications received through the public grievance platform. The Collector examined endorsements and randomly checked files related to house plot distribution, ROR rejections, and land mutation cases and expressed dissatisfaction with the file management and reprimanded Tahsildar Ranga Rao, advising him to ensure timely resolution and proper endorsements for public petitions.

Later, the Collector visited the Zilla Parishad High School in Pedaparupudi to inspect the midday meal programme. He tasted lunch with the students, reviewed the displayed menu, and observed the Friday meal, which included rice, green dal, boiled egg, and chikki. He inquired the students about their preferred food items and advised MEO Suresh and Headmistress Bhavani to maintain the meal’s quality and cleanliness.

The Collector then visited the Pedaparupudi Primary Health Centre (PHC) to assess medical services. He reviewed records of hospital deliveries, TB patient care, and medication availability, including antivenom and anti-rabies medications. After examining patient records and the laboratory, he discussed the hospital’s outpatient services with Dr D Sagarika and inquired about healthcare support under NTR Vaidya Seva.

Gudivada RDO Balasubramaniam and Pedaparupudi MPDO Sita Mahalakshmi accompanied the Collector.