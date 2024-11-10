Bhavani Deeksha conferment to begin at Kanaga Durga temple in Vijayawada from November 11

VIJAYAWADA: The annual Bhavani Deeksha conferment ritual at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) will commence from November 11 to November 15, with the relinquishment scheduled from December 21 to 25, announced SDMSD Executive Officer KS Rama Rao.

In an official release on Saturday, Rao stated that the temple management is arranging facilities atop Indrakeeladri and at its base to handle the expected large influx of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States during the 41-day Bhavani Deeksha, observed in the auspicious month of Karthika.

The EO added that Ardha Mandala Deeksha, a 21-day deeksha, will be conferred by priests between December 1 and 5. To manage the heavy rush of devotees, the temple will set up four queue lines from the Lord Vinayaka temple near Canal Road to the top of Indrakeeladri.

The rituals, beginning on November 11, will include ‘Vigneshwara Puja’, ‘Kalasa Sthapana’, and ‘Punyahavachanam’, marking the formal start of Bhavani Deeksha on the temple premises. On December 14, the annual ‘Kalasa Jyothi Utsavam’ of Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga will commence, with the sacred procession moving from Indrakeeladri in a decorated palanquin to Sivaramakrishna Kshetram, where it will be placed on a decorated vehicle to continue through the streets.

The EO stated that the arjitha sevas at the temple will be suspended to accommodate Bhavani devotees.