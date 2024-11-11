Vijayawada will be vibrant part of capital, says MP Kesineni Sivanath

The State government’s aim is to develop Vijayawada as a vibrant part of Amaravati, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) tells K Kalyan Krishna Kumar in an exclusive interview. He also elaborates on measures initiated in the Parliament Constituency towards achieving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision.
What are the key issues you addressed after becoming an MP?
I prioritised addressing traffic issues and collaborated with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari to secure approvals for a 6.3-km flyover and the eastern bypass road. We resolved land acquisition and electrical issues to finish the construction of the Western Bypass project within four months. The city faced several issued under the previous YSRC dispensation. Later, the unprecedented floods stalled development. A record-setting drone show and trial run for the seaplane service between Vijayawada and Srisailam were conducted to bolster Vijayawada’s development. Additionally, we are focusing on developing water supply and drainage issues in rural and urban. I have also proposed Durga temple development under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme to boost temple tourism.
How are you supporting entrepreneurship and agriculture in Vijayawada?
We are paving a path for unemployed youth to start businesses by providing them MSME and SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) loans. We have proposed to establish a mango cluster as a pilot project in Reddigudem to support farmers with cleaning, packing, and marketing. The same model will be replicated across all the mandals where mangoes are cultivated.
What is your strategy to secure funds from the Centre for Vijayawada?
MPs in the State have been assigned specific ministries to identify Central schemes and bring funds to the State. I have been allocated Home, Defence and Civil Aviation. I am also focusing on Sports, Urban Development, Industries, and Agriculture. Every two MPs have a research team in Delhi to identify funding sources, aiming to maximise central support for Andhra Pradesh.
How much Central aid have you secured so far?
We were allocated nearly Rs 800 crore for Budameru flood relief. The State is anticipating more funds by March. Plans to permanently resolve flood-related issues with an estimated Rs 1,600 crore will be addressed with those funds. Our goal is to develop Vijayawada as a vibrant part of Amaravati.
How do you support local self-governance?
MLAs in Vijayawada and I hold reviews with civic body officials to discuss revenue enhancements and efficient resource use. We started Anna Canteens and planned to extend MSME loans to 10,000 beneficiaries to promote entrepreneurship.
What steps are being taken to incorporate drones in policing?
My friends and I have used funds from our own pockets to equip 28 police stations in Vijayawada commissionarate with drones to improve security. We hope this initiative helps reduce crime in the city.
What issues will you raise during the winter session of Parliament?
I intend to highlight the insufficient funds under AMRUT 2 for rural roads and stormwater drains. I will also advocate for upgrades to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) under the National Health Mission.