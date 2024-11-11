Vijayawada will be vibrant part of capital, says MP Kesineni Sivanath

The State government’s aim is to develop Vijayawada as a vibrant part of Amaravati, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) tells K Kalyan Krishna Kumar in an exclusive interview. He also elaborates on measures initiated in the Parliament Constituency towards achieving Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision.

What are the key issues you addressed after becoming an MP?

I prioritised addressing traffic issues and collaborated with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari to secure approvals for a 6.3-km flyover and the eastern bypass road. We resolved land acquisition and electrical issues to finish the construction of the Western Bypass project within four months. The city faced several issued under the previous YSRC dispensation. Later, the unprecedented floods stalled development. A record-setting drone show and trial run for the seaplane service between Vijayawada and Srisailam were conducted to bolster Vijayawada’s development. Additionally, we are focusing on developing water supply and drainage issues in rural and urban. I have also proposed Durga temple development under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme to boost temple tourism.

How are you supporting entrepreneurship and agriculture in Vijayawada?

We are paving a path for unemployed youth to start businesses by providing them MSME and SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) loans. We have proposed to establish a mango cluster as a pilot project in Reddigudem to support farmers with cleaning, packing, and marketing. The same model will be replicated across all the mandals where mangoes are cultivated.