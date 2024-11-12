State budget allocates Rs 69,437 crore for welfare, prioritises marginalised

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive focus on welfare, the State government has proposed a total budget of Rs 69,437 crore for marginalised communities, with allocations of Rs 39,007 crore for Backward Classes (BC), Rs 18,497 crore for Scheduled Castes (SC), Rs 7,557 crore for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Rs 4,376 crore dedicated to minority welfare. This budget aims to drive both poverty alleviation and the inclusive growth of marginalised communities through targeted schemes and programmes.

While presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav emphasised that eradicating poverty and uplifting the marginalised remains the government’s primary goal. “Our government is fully committed to the welfare of the poor. However, this does not imply that we will overlook development. We are committed to ensuring no development project is hampered by funding shortages,” he stated.

The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government’s pledge to advance social security, including increasing the pension amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month as per the party manifesto. The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme is currently benefitting over 64 lakh pensioners, with monthly pensions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000. A total of Rs 15,218 crore has been released for the scheme since June 2024, Keshav informed the Assembly.