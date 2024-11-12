State budget allocates Rs 69,437 crore for welfare, prioritises marginalised

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive focus on welfare, the State government has proposed a total budget of Rs 69,437 crore for marginalised communities, with allocations of Rs 39,007 crore for Backward Classes (BC), Rs 18,497 crore for Scheduled Castes (SC), Rs 7,557 crore for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Rs 4,376 crore dedicated to minority welfare. This budget aims to drive both poverty alleviation and the inclusive growth of marginalised communities through targeted schemes and programmes.
While presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav emphasised that eradicating poverty and uplifting the marginalised remains the government’s primary goal. “Our government is fully committed to the welfare of the poor. However, this does not imply that we will overlook development. We are committed to ensuring no development project is hampered by funding shortages,” he stated.
The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government’s pledge to advance social security, including increasing the pension amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month as per the party manifesto. The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme is currently benefitting over 64 lakh pensioners, with monthly pensions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000. A total of Rs 15,218 crore has been released for the scheme since June 2024, Keshav informed the Assembly.
For students, the government will directly credit Post Matric Scholarships (RTF) to college accounts, streamlining the process and avoiding delays in certification. The budget also prioritises fee reimbursement backlogs left by the previous administration, pledging phased clearance of these dues.
Further, the government outlined financial aid for SC communities, including Mala, Mala Dasari, Mediga, Relli, and Arundhateeya, along with occupational groups such as Rajakas, Dudekula, and Nayee Brahmanas, providing support to upgrade skills and improve livelihoods. Traditional weaver communities will also receive targeted financial support for skill enhancement.
For STs, major resources will address infrastructure, education, nutrition, and healthcare needs in tribal regions, with schemes like Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi ensuring broader opportunities.
Minority communities are to receive economic and jobs through various initiatives, including incentives for educational and spiritual leaders like Imams, Mouzams, and Pastors, Keshav noted.