Put details of drug seizure at Vizag in public domain: Botcha to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to direct the CBI to place all facts about the seizure of drugs at Visakhapatnam Port on the intervening night of March 19-20 this year in the public domain.

He said a large shipment was seized at the port. The shipment originated from Santos Port in Brazil, was intended to supply dry yeast to a Visakhapatnam-based aqua feed company named Sandhya Aqua Feed. “It is widely believed that State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari family members are closely associated with the company,” he said.

Citing a CBI press release issued after the seizure of the shipment, Botcha said the shipping container was detailed as part of operator Garuda, as the shipment was suspected to have narcotics drugs mixed with around 25,000 kg of inactive dry yeast.

He said the incident caused concerns of law and order in an otherwise peaceful Port City. Surprisingly, the CBI has not released any further updates of the case, leading to questions of suspicion regarding the consignee and its links.