VIJAYAWADA: Students of SIP Abacus branches in Vijayawada, excelled in the 21st International SIP Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Contest by winning 11 trophies across various levels.

SIP Abacus MD Dinesh Victor congratulated winners K Sai, Jessica, Noyal Samuel, M Hriday Siddwick, M Vrinda, Sheikh Hanifa, K Sri Harsha, K Vihan, CH Jagadeeswar, N Dikshitha, and R Prabhas, who won prizes at the event organised by SIP Abacus India at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata on November 10.