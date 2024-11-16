25 per cent APSRTC fare concession for senior citizens

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that promises providing relief to senior citizens, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced a 25% concession on base fares for passengers aged 60 and above.

The new fare concession is applicable to all RTC bus services, regardless of the senior citizens’ state of residence. This marks a significant increase from the previous 10% discount, which had faced complaints regarding the non-acceptance of age-proof documents. In a formal order issued to all executive directors and district transport officers, RTC outlined the guidelines for the new policy. Senior citizens can now avail of the 25% discount by presenting any valid age-proof document in either physical or digital format.

RTC instructed field officers to inform staff about the new rules through notice boards. The move comes in response to complaints that seniors were charged full fares due to the non-recognition of valid age documents.