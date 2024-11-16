Karthika Pournami: Huge turnout at Manginapudi

VIJAYAWADA: Manginapudi Beach and Dattashram witnessed a large turnout of devotees on the occasion of Karthika Pournami, with people not only from the district but also from across the State gathered in huge numbers. Devotees took holy dips in the sea, lit Karthika deepam (lamps) and worshipped Lord Shiva. Later, they visited the Dattashram to perform a special pooja at the Shivlinga.

Collector DK Balaji and District Police Officer R Gangadhar Rao led the district administration in providing numerous facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, revenue and police officials monitored the crowds, particularly those bathing in the sea. Police and trained swimmers were on alert to prevent accidents.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials distributed free milk to children, tagging them with phone numbers to ensure their safety. Additionally, 60 trained swimmers, along with marine police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were stationed with boats, ready to assist any devotees in distress.

A medical camp was organised by the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Tallapalem, where free medicines were provided to devotees facing health issues.

Prasadams such as pulihora and laddus from various temples, including Sri Durga Temple in Vijayawada and Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Devasthanam in Mopidevi, were distributed to the devotees. Pure drinking water packets were distributed to the visitors by setting up special counters.

A Falcon vehicle equipped with a drone camera monitored the crowd from above, allowing police to keep a close watch and alert authorities in case of any issues, preventing a stampede. The Collector inspected the arrangements and took a dip in the sea with his family on the holy Karthika Pournami.