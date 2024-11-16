Set up new shelter home at old Govt Hospital: VMC chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner, HM Dhyanachandra, inspected the shelter homes in the areas of Rani Gari Tota, Hanumanpeta, Governor Peta, and Chitti Nagar on Friday.

He interacted with the residents of the shelter homes to understand their basic needs, including food, sanitation, medical services and sleeping arrangements.

He also collected details about the residents, such as their background, reasons for homelessness, length of stay and their family status.

Additionally, Dhyanachandra instructed the officials to set up a new shelter home near the old Government Hospital, to provide accommodation for family members of patients receiving treatment.

At the shelter home in Rani Gari Tota, the VMC chief noted that the toilets were damaged and instructed officials to carry out immediate repairs and instructed the painting of the structure without delay.

He urged the UCD (Urban Community Development) Department to gather detailed information on the residents, including their origins, causes of homelessness, duration of stay, and family status.

Officials told to adopt tech for outfall drains

On the other hand, the VMC chief has directed officials to adopt advanced technology for the management of outfall drains. He also inspected the outfall drain at KL Rao Nagar, along with flood-affected areas such as Ajith Singh Nagar, Kandrika, Rajeev Nagar, and the Budameru surrounding areas. He stressed the need to clear silt from the outfall drain to ensure uninterrupted water flow