Drone survey conducted in VMC limits

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted a drone survey across the city on Saturday under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Led by VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, the 17-kilometer survey spanned all three circles within the municipal limits.

The project aims to transform urban infrastructure through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The survey focused on key road features such as potholes and others to ensure planning.

Dhyanachandra highlighted that the initiative seeks to provide superior infrastructure while generating revenue through the PPP model. The private agency tasked with construction will also handle road maintenance for a year.