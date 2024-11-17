Trend of ‘digital arrests’ on the rise

VIJAYAWADA: In a growing trend of cybercrimes in Vijayawada, a recent case of ‘digital arrest’ fraud has raised safety concerns. The incident, reported on Friday, (November 15) involves a Hyderabad-based software employee who became a victim of an elaborate scam.

Although the cybercrime police quickly took action, they were unable to recover more than Rs 10 lakh of the Rs 1.25 crore that was fraudulently transferred.

According to the cybercrime police, the victim, who had come to visit her parents in Vijayawada, received a phone call around 10 am on Friday. The caller, who claimed to be a narcotics control bureau officer, told the woman that a parcel booked in her name had been flagged for containing drugs and dangerous substances. The fraudster threatened her with arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and money laundering charges.

The victim, believing the threats, was intimidated further during a video call interrogation. The scammers obtained personal details about the woman and her family before convincing her to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 1.25 crore to accounts they provided, to avoid arrest. The cyber fraudsters, using advanced technology, fabricated arrest warrants that appeared identical to official documents, further adding to the woman’s fear.