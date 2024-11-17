Trend of ‘digital arrests’ on the rise

VIJAYAWADA: In a growing trend of cybercrimes in Vijayawada, a recent case of ‘digital arrest’ fraud has raised safety concerns. The incident, reported on Friday, (November 15) involves a Hyderabad-based software employee who became a victim of an elaborate scam.
Although the cybercrime police quickly took action, they were unable to recover more than Rs 10 lakh of the Rs 1.25 crore that was fraudulently transferred.
According to the cybercrime police, the victim, who had come to visit her parents in Vijayawada, received a phone call around 10 am on Friday. The caller, who claimed to be a narcotics control bureau officer, told the woman that a parcel booked in her name had been flagged for containing drugs and dangerous substances. The fraudster threatened her with arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and money laundering charges.
The victim, believing the threats, was intimidated further during a video call interrogation. The scammers obtained personal details about the woman and her family before convincing her to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 1.25 crore to accounts they provided, to avoid arrest. The cyber fraudsters, using advanced technology, fabricated arrest warrants that appeared identical to official documents, further adding to the woman’s fear.
Inspector Gunaramu, who is investigating the case, described this ‘digital arrest’ method as a growing trend. In these scams, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officers and make threats of arrest unless the victim pays money. “They use technology to deceive people, conducting video calls and sending fake legal documents, making it difficult to distinguish between real and fraudulent claims,” he explained.
So far, the Vijayawada police have registered 10 cases involving this type of cybercrime, with victims losing a total of around Rs 5 crore. As the incidents of such scams continue to rise, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu has issued a public warning. He urged citizens to be vigilant and download the ‘Cyber Citizen’ mobile application, which can help prevent such frauds by raising awareness about cybercrime.
The CP stressed that no legal framework allows law enforcement agencies to conduct arrests via video calls or online surveillance. He clarified, “Criminal laws do not provide for digital arrests. Summons and legal proceedings may be conducted electronically, but not arrests.” He also urged the public to refrain from sharing personal information, especially with unknown individuals, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.