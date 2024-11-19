Asha workers demand resolution of issues in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Asha workers staged a protest under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Asha Workers Union (APAWU) affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), at Dharna Chowk following a statewide call to address their grievances.

The protesters highlighted the need for Asha workers to be recognised as formal employees and provided adequate facilities. They demanded the implementation of minimum wages, exclusion from unrelated work, and extension of the retirement age to 62 years.

State Secretary Dhanalakshmi asserted the need for group insurance, citing the risks faced by workers during duty, and called for recognition of community health workers in tribal areas as Asha workers.

She criticised the government for delaying the implementation of assurances made during February 2024 negotiations, including benefits like medical leave, retirement benefits of Rs 60,000, accidental death insurance of Rs 6 lakh, and quality phones with 4G SIMs.

District Chief Secretary A Kamala demanded the immediate filling of vacant positions and urged the government to reduce political interference in appointments.